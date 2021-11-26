Zion Lutheran Church in Woodland is opening its doors at 10 A.M. for its holiday decoration giveaway.

A Barry County Church is on a mission to give out as many Christmas trees as possible. Zion Lutheran Church in Woodland started off with more than 30 trees Friday, and now there's a handful left for families in need.

The church will open its doors from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. Saturday to give out the rest of the trees and decorations in stock.

"We want to be able to provide for others," Jolene Griffin, a member of the church, says.

Dozens of families came by Friday morning for the holiday decorations lining the tables, like ornaments, wreaths and Christmas trees. All of these items were donated by community members over the last couple of months.

"Decorating our homes brings the holiday spirit to the forefront for everybody, and we want everybody to be able to feel that," Griffin says.

There are about ten trees left of all sizes, along with handmade ornaments. Everything is available to anyone interested from across West Michigan.

This is the church's first year holding a Christmas tree farm giveaway, and Griffin says she hopes it's a tradition they can continue for years to come to help out those who may not be able to afford a tree or decorations this year.

"It was heartwarming for us to help people and watch them say 'Oh my gosh, I love this,' or 'I remember this from as a kid, maybe I lost this in a move or a house fire,'" she says. "It's just really heartwarming for us to say we got this for you."

The church is still taking donations for its giveaway, which is located at 6261 Velte Road in Woodland, Michigan.

