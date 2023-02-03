West Michigan cities seeing benefits of marijuana tax revenue

Kent and Kalamazoo Counties tied for second among all counties in Michigan, each receiving more than $1.5 million in marijuana tax revenue.

LOWELL, Mich. — This week, the state announced how much money cities will receive in marijuana taxes from 2022, and some of the biggest earners are in West Michigan.

Kent County tied with Kalamazoo County for the second highest amount of money awarded, with each county taking in more than $1.5 million in total in marijuana tax.

Since the marijuana tax revenue was awarded for the first time three years ago, Lowell has been a major beneficiary.

"It's huge," says Lowell City Manager Mike Burns.

The money is allocated based on the number of licensed businesses in the municipality. Lowell has seven.

"It's been a very good working relationship," says Burns.

That means this year the city is taking in $362,888, the most it ever has. And that money is all going to one particular need.

"All of this money goes right into our local street fund," says Burns. "We're trying to knock out as many streets as we can."

Burns says last year alone, they were able to pave parts of eight streets in town using its marijuana tax money. And they aren't the only city in Kent County to benefit.

In Cedar Springs, which has five licensed businesses and will earn nearly $260,000, some of that money will go towards two public park projects the city is working on.

Grand Rapids tied for third among cities in the state, taking in $881,301, and says the money's use will be discussed as part of the fiscal year 2024 budget process.

As for Lowell, the city says the extra cash has been a major benefit.

"We wouldn't be able to do the amount of streets we've done the last three years without it, bottom line," says Burns.

