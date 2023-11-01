West Michigan congressman tries to block potential gas stove ban

Federal officials may be considering a ban on gas stoves because of health concerns to children.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Federal officials may be considering a ban on gas stoves because of health concerns to children, but one West Michigan congressman is hoping to block the ban.

Rep. Bill Huizenga of Michigan's 4th District said his S.T.O.V.E Act, which stands for Stop Trying to Obsessively Vilify Energy, will stop bureaucrats from telling the American people which appliance they can have in their homes.

The proposed bill states no federal agency may propose, implement or finalize a rule that bans the use and purchase of gas-powered stoves, cooktops, ranges or ovens.

In a statement Huizenga wrote in part: "Americans should have the ability to choose the most affordable and most available way to cook food in their own home."

According to ABC News, at the heart of the issue is medical research showing nearly 13% of childhood asthma cases in the US can be linked to use of a gas stove.

It's one of multiple studies looking into chemicals that enter our homes through stoves.

"These are oxides of nitrogen or NOx that get released into our homes when we use gas to cook. And those and NOx are well known to contribute to asthma," said Dr. Aaron Bernstein, at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Many pollutants are odorless.

Consumer Reports is also looking into this.

"Nitrogen dioxide is a concern because we know that it does have adverse effects. On respiratory tract, respiratory illnesses, especially for sensitive individuals, such as children who could have asthma as well as elderly people who also suffer from asthma," said Ashita Kapoor, the Associate Director of Product Safety at Consumer Reports.

Rich Trumka, the Commissioner of the Consumer Product Safety Commission, said a ban on gas stoves is on the table, but he later backtracked, ABC News says.

The agency reported it has not proposed any regulatory action on gas stoves at this time, adding any regulation would involve a lengthy process which would apply only to 'new' appliances.

In the meantime as regulators investigate, ABC News reports there are some steps that concerns parents can take.

"The first best actionable thing we can do and that is, to make sure that we use hoods, we use ventilation if we don't have those installed, we can at least try and open a window.," said Dr. Aaron Bernstein with Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Consumer Reports found only 13% of homes use their range hood.

Meanwhile, ABC news reports that nearly 100 cities have already banned gas hookups in new construction to eliminate fossil fuels in apartment buildings.

