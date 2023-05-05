West Michigan couple celebrates 73 years of marriage, end of global health emergency

The Strauss's 70th anniversary was pandemic style: outside, distanced and with masks. They celebrate 73 years the same day the WHO ends global health emergency.

WYOMING, Mich. — Three years ago, Phyllis and Roger Strauss celebrated 70 years of marriage.

That was May of 2020, right in the middle of the pandemic. They greeted friends outside, with masks and from a distance.

Friday, the World Health Organization declared an end to the COVID global health emergency.

Also Friday, Phyllis and Roger celebrated 73 years of marriage. This time, they plan to celebrate with all their family and friends.

"We want to have a big bash for our 75th," said Phyllis, "But that's two years. So I said, we should celebrate in case."

Roger joked, "if we live that long."

Saturday, the couple plan to welcome a "small" gathering of around 60 friends and family in an open-house style party.

"Friends are coming tomorrow," said Phyllis, "Some of them we haven't seen in five years."

It wasn't just the party COVID-19 affected for the couple over the last three years. They both contracted the disease, thanking their eldest grandson nursing them to health for helping them get better.

Phyllis also had a second open heart surgery.

"I told them I wanted to live to see how all this mess was going to turn out," said Phyllis of COVID-19, "That's why I'm still here."

Phyllis and Roger met at 14 years old. She said he caught her eye because "he dressed snazzy."

They were married on May 5, 1950.

"My mother was a seamstress," said Phyllis of her wedding, "She made my gown."

Roger said the wedding day "really went off fine," and they honeymooned in Niagara Falls.

Through the years, they traveled often to Germany, where their daughter and her husband lived.

"We spent a whole month with them going all around Europe in a pop up camper," said Phyllis.

They say they have stayed together for so long because they "work together" and are opposites.

"He's the negative, and I'm the positive," said Phyllis, "It takes a negative and positive to spark."

WATCH 13 ON YOUR SIDE STORY FROM THEIR 70th ANNIVERSARY:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.