Company buys all 3 Craig's Cruisers locations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Craig's Cruisers, a beloved family attraction center beginning in 1979 with locations in Holland, Muskegon and Grand Rapids, is no longer West Michigan-owned and operated.

Five Star Parks & Attractions purchased the three locations in early November. The company owns 19 family entertainment centers across nine states.

Five Star's team says they were attracted to Craig's Cruisers because it is a family-run business with a reputation for building a successful family fun center.

"We're big fans of the Craig's Cruisers parks and have always been impressed by the quality of their entertainment offering, which we consider best in class," said John Dunlap, CEO of Five Star Parks & Attractions. "They have a tremendous leadership team with decades of experience in the family entertainment industry, and their focus on clean, safe fun is in perfect alignment with the mission of our company."

"We look forward to building upon the 40-year legacy that Craig's Cruisers has established in West Michigan, and we're excited to evolve the parks in ways that will benefit their guests, employees, and communities into the future," Dunlap wrote in a release.

Craig's Cruisers CEO Jeff Gebhart says their team is excited to work with Five Star to "see what's next for Craig's Cruisers."

