West Michigan emergency managers watching incoming storms

The Grand River is already high, which is leading to emergency managers near Grand Rapids to keep an eye on waters covering roadways in the area.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — An already-high Grand River is something Allison Farole with the Grand Rapids Emergency Management office is watching.

"Right now, we're sitting under flood stage as the projection," said Farole. "So, looking at 17 feet, no major issues or concerns right now, in regards to downtown."

While downtown may not be an issue at this point, there are other concerns.

"There are no major concerns for a major flood, but outside of the river and we can't really toss out what we would call aerial flooding," said Farole. "So, pockets of ponding water amongst the city and across the roadways. And so, really encouraging folks to keep eyes on the roads when they're out driving, walking, running anything like that."

Ponding water was an issue in Walker Tuesday afternoon.

The Grand River went over its banks near Johnson Park, closing Veterans Memorial Drive between Butterworth Street and Riverbend Drive.

Kent County Emergency Management Coordinator Matt Groesser said they're paying attention to the possibility of flooding in these areas.

"Within Plainfield Township, the normal streets that, you know, we experienced this flooding, like Abrigador Trail, Conkel, Willow, Riverbend, just to name a few," said Groesser. "In Ada Township, there's a street, I believe it's Shady Drive off of Knapp, that's where we usually see some issues as well."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.