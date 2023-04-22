West Michigan family creates on-the-go changing station

The owner of the product says this invention not only helps her family but can make a big impact for families everywhere.

A West Michigan family is hoping to make life a little easier for care-takers looking after those with disabilities.

They've created the 'C.A.B.A.' on-the-go changing station.

'C.A.B.A.,' which stands for "changing any butt anywhere," is intended to help people with special needs get changed anywhere they go.

The product comes in three different sizes, holding weight from 0 to 300 lbs.

"With my son, Eli, he plays soccer. And on the soccer field, like a bathroom is really far away. And so if he were to have an accident, we would miss the whole game," says Cheri Tamburro, founder of C.A.B.A. "And this would allow me to be able to pop it up, change them real quick and get them back in the game. Now we've missed flights are late for flights too, because I have to wait for a bathroom to change him. So I'd be able to pop this up literally anywhere we go."

Tamburro would also like to put the invention inside every Frederick Meijer Gardens' bathroom and more.

"I would like to put this in hospitals, hotel rooms, restaurants. I mean, this is bigger than me. So I really wants people to come behind us and back us because this product will change lives."

The family says to do that, their next step will be to find a manufacturer that will make the product and spread the C.A.B.A. nation-wide.

