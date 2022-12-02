Looking to get a jumpstart on golf season? The West Michigan Golf Show is back at DeVos Place

For those who think golf is an intimidating sport, the golf show is the perfect place to learn. Visitors can enjoy contests, free lessons and seminars.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Golf Show has returned to DeVos Place in Grand Rapids.

For over 30 years, the West Michigan Golf Show has been giving Michiganders everything they need to prepare for golf season. Both beginners and returning players can get a jumpstart on golf season by getting new equipment and course packages.

Kids can even attempt to hit balls at "Golf-zilla" in the family fun area.

For those who think golf is an intimidating sport, the golf show is the perfect place to learn.

"It's a very fun environment, and we do have free lessons so they can kind of get their first...how to hold the club, an easy swing, just sort of those 'I don't even know where to start' kind of a lesson," said senior show manager Carolyn Alt.

Saturday afternoon, there will be a Q and A session with West Michigan's own professional golfer Matt Harmon. Visitors can also enjoy the hole-in-one and putting contests, free swing lessons and golf seminars.

The golf show will be open Saturday until 6 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $12 for adults, and kids under 14 get in for free. Your ticket allows you to visit all weekend.

For more information and a full list of vendors and events, click here.

