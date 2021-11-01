West Michigan celebrates Halloween

Trick-or-treaters ran around the region over the Halloween weekend.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Halloween fell on a Sunday this year, but trick-or-treaters were out and about, ready to share candy with their classmates Monday morning. Kids and their families dressed as superheroes, animals and pop culture icons ran around Uptown Grand Rapids from dusk until 8 p.m.

Ada, 7, dressed as Spider-Gwen, a Marvel hero while going door-to-door. Her neighbor Tommy, 8, dressed as the Grim Reaper. Their favorite candies are the king-size bars, much like any other kid their age.

"We go to the best houses," Tommy said.

While Tommy prepares for the larger-than-life treats, Ada has a different strategy.

"Me and my sister go to any house and I trade [for] the candy that I think is the bestest," Ada added. "Like the ones I haven't tried before."

The pair, in addition to their families, was the 30th group to hit Michelle Linck's home.

"We do choices for kids because obviously, we think Halloween is an educational time too, especially with COVID now," the homeowner said. "We give them foreign coins, usually gems sometimes too. This year we did some collector marbles, old vintage marbles that we have around."

Halloween in 2020 was different. The CDC had issued guidance in 2020 suggesting that people should avoid traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating for Halloween this year due to the pandemic.

This Halloween health officials are encouraging parents to allow their kids to enjoy trick or treating. At the same time, they are telling families to remember to be COVID-safe.

"Last year was a little warmer so I think a lot more kids were out and they didn't visit the school the next day so there are that more kids out trick-or-treating," said. "But we still make it fun."