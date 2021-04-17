West Michigan journalist Barton Deiters dies at 56

In a tribute to Deiters, WOOD writes the beloved reporter suffered from West Nile virus for seven months.

Local reporter Barton Deiters has died of West Nile virus, according to WOOD TV8.

Barton was a West Michigan native, growing up in Wyoming, Michigan.

In a tribute to Deiters, WOOD writes the beloved reporter suffered from West Nile virus for seven months.

He was 56 years old.

Deiters was a journalist for over 30 years.

13 ON YOUR SIDE expresses our sincerest condolences to his family, as well as his WOOD TV8 coworkers.

You can read the full tribute here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.