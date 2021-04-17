West Michigan journalist Barton Deiters dies at 56

Local reporter Barton Deiters has died of West Nile virus, according to WOOD TV8.
Barton was a West Michigan native, growing up in Wyoming, Michigan.
In a tribute to Deiters, WOOD writes the beloved reporter suffered from West Nile virus for seven months.
He was 56 years old.
Deiters was a journalist for over 30 years.
13 ON YOUR SIDE expresses our sincerest condolences to his family, as well as his WOOD TV8 coworkers.
You can read the full tribute here.
