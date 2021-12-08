Two West Michigan missionaries released in Haiti

12 hostages are still being held by the 400 Mawozo gang.

OCEANA COUNTY, Mich. — Two of the three missionaries recently freed from Haiti have been confirmed to be from West Michigan, according to Hart Mayor Vicki Platt.

While names are still being withheld, Mayor Platt confirmed the two missionaries are from Oceana County.

The three missionaries were freed over the weekend, more than one month after being kidnapped.

On Oct. 16, 17 members of a missionary group were kidnapped. A total of 12 adults and five children, including an 8-month-old, were taken hostage.

12 hostages are still being held by the 400 Mawozo gang.

