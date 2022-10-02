'When you put it together, it's big': West Michigan pastor from Ukraine reflects on fundraising efforts

Following a fundraiser to benefit the people of Ukraine, a Grand Rapids pastor explains how his community is aiding Ukrainian soldiers still fighting for freedom.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With more than $6,000 was made during a fundraising dinner Saturday, a priest with deep ties to Ukraine explains how every push made locally can make a lasting impact.

“We can do, all together, big things for Ukraine,” said Father Roman Fedchyk, a priest at St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church. “We can do little things, but when we put it together, it's a big, it's great support.”

Parishioners of St. Michael and St. Isidore teamed up for the fundraiser, serving around 300 people at St. Isidore’s Parish Life Center Gym.

Father Roman has lived in the U.S. for four years, but still considers Ukraine home. Since the war began, his life has often been dominated with headlines of the ongoing fight.

“I wake up with news and go to bed with news,” Father Roman said, pointing out family members like his parents-in-law, his sister and her husband, along with their two children. “They heard everyday sirens and they saw, everyday, rockets or airplanes, military airplanes under head.

“They didn't sleep. It's like a stress. And it's hurt myself. It makes me sad. But we'll continue to do something to stop that war.”

With help from the community, Father Roman said the church has been able to collectively donate four different vehicles to Ukrainian soldiers.

“Four vehicles were in the front line from our parish,” he said. “They pick up injured soldiers injured civilians from the frontline.”

Father Roman later showed 13 On Your Side cell phone video from a Ukrainian soldier showing off one of the vehicles, though the soldier points out how one window had been shot out, another replaced with plastic, and bullet holes at the side and front.

“But people [are] still alive and all going well,” he said.

But that is not the case for everyone.

“Because we have friends, we have classmates, coworkers who are on the frontline,” Father Roman said. “Some of them died, some of them [are] still alive. And we try to do what we can best [to] support them [and] save lives, and ambulances [are] the most important because they save lives.”

With so much family now at his home, he describes his house like a “base.” Even then, he knows there are many Ukrainians who are still trying to move to the U.S., but are unable to find sponsors through the country’s Uniting for Ukraine program.

“I got a few families request, they asked me, ‘Hey, Father, can you help us to cross to escape from Ukraine?’ And I say, ‘OK, but I don't have a lot of people who can be sponsor.’” Father Roman said.

“If, maybe, someone in this area want to be a sponsor, [there’s no] responsibilities for sponsors, only to invite people from Ukraine come here and they can be here for two years for safety reasons. If someone maybe can provide a room for family or house for two, three months for first period, it will be very helpful… Because when people come here, we're trying to help them to find space for living, find a job and they want to be independent. They don't need like support from a sponsor. They only need documents to to escape from Ukraine from war.”

St. Michael Ukrainian Catholic Church has a donation account for Ukraine is accepting check donations. Those with interests or questions about sponsorship can call the church at (773) 969-1181 or contact their Facebook page.

