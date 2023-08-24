West Michigan pet rescue caring for over 150 foster animals

Fig and Friends Pet Rescue has over 150 animals in their foster care system ready for adoption. On Saturday, they'll be raising money to help with necessities.

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Fig and Friends Pet Rescue has 149 cats and almost a dozen dogs that are waiting for their forever home.

"All of the pets that come into our care are all in foster care that are currently housed at Happy Cat Café, so people can go and meet them there," said Julie Beukema, director of Fig and Friends Pet Rescue.

The Grand Rapids area non-profit, which started up last year, said this is the most animals they've ever had to care for in their foster system.

"We are very full, we are beyond full," said Beukema. "We have people coming in, or people calling and requesting us to take different animals, we have a waiting list. So a couple of things that we could really use are more foster homes or people willing to take in an animal temporarily until it can get adopted out."

On Saturday, they'll be holding a Dog Wash Fundraiser to help raise money for much needed items and services.

"Vet care and buying food and litter is expensive," said Beukema. "Just this past week alone, we've spent over $3,000 on spay neuter and vet bills. We are just really all overburdened right now. The difficulty comes because we're constantly trying to fundraise. You know, we have to keep bringing money in in order to get these incoming animals spayed and neutered."

Saturday's Dog Wash Fundraiser will take place at the Lowell Express Car Wash from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You're asked to donate what you can.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.