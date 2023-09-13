x
83-year-old West Michigan pilot last seen Sunday remains missing

More than 100 members of the Civil Air Patrol are now involved in the search, with close to 50 hours of flying time logged.
Credit: Civil Air Patrol
The Civil Air Patrol says 83-year-old Richard Martin left Dowagiac Sunday morning and never returned.

DOWAGIAC, Mich. — The Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and other agencies are on their third day of looking for 83-year-old Richard Martin. 

Martin left Dowagiac around 11 a.m. Sunday in a small, home-built aircraft and never returned. 

The aircraft has a polished aluminum exterior its tail number is N569SX.

Credit: Michigan Wing Civil Air Patrol

As of noon on Sept. 13, there has been no sign of Martin or his plane. Search areas consist of Van Buren, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, Cass, Berrien and Allegan counties. 

More than 100 members of the Civil Air Patrol are helping out in the search, logging close to 50 hours of flying and many more hours by teams searching on the ground in vans. Incident support staff is also involved in the search. 

If you have any leads or other information that could help, you're asked to to contact the incident commander at IC@MIWG.CAP.GOV.

