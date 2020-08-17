West Michigan postal worker union leader says members 'frustrated' about changes within USPS

Decreased overtime, strict truck schedules, and the removal of at least five sorting machines in Grand Rapids has led to delays, says a union leader.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) has had internal changes since the appointment of a new U.S. Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy.

Those procedural changes have lead to a delay in mail, according to Amy Puhalski, President of American Postal Workers Union Local 281. Her area includes a majority of West Michigan.

"I have close to 27 years seniority in there," said Puhalski, who is also mail processor. "I’ve seen a lot of changes. These are definitely not good changes."

DeJoy introduced those changes this summer as a way to cut costs and increase efficiency. Some of those measures include scaling back on overtime, keeping trucks to a strict schedule, and removing sorting machines.

However, Puhalksi said this has created mail to pile up within the facilities, causing a delay in mail.

"Before, we would process all the First Class mail, and then make sure it gets out," said Puhalski, "Now, you get to a certain amount of mail, and you cut it. You don't get to keep processing to make sure that mail is out, because they will not have late trucks."

She also said USPS has been pulling sorting machines out of the Grand Rapids processing facility, including three letter sorters, and two flat sorters. She said they are slated to lose five more. She is not aware of any letter collection boxes that have been removed in the region.

"When we lose those," said Puhalski, "we lose the ability to process efficiently."

Puhalski said she is not trying to politicize the issue of the delayed mail, she just hopes they are able to go back to their delivery standards. She said customers pay for the service, and are entitled to it.

"We are a service that is paid for by the customer when they come in and purchase products," said Puhalski. "We’re not asking for a bailout. When the CARES act came out for the pandemic, we weren’t funded for that. We understand what’s going on in our country, but we have no funding."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to the representative for the Greater Michigan District for USPS about these changes. She did not confirm changes within the Grand Rapids facility, but sent a statement from DeJoy addressing the USPS Board of Governors on August 7. DeJoy said the Postal Service is facing financial losses, closing in on $11 billion for 2020. He claimed, "without dramatic claim, there is no end in sight, and we face an impending liquidity crisis."

In the statement, DeJoy said they plan to review operational practices and make adjustments to operate in an efficient manner.

"Drama and delay does not get the mail delivered on time, nor does it pay our bills," said DeJoy. "Without timely legislative and regulatory reform, we will be forced to take aggressive measures to cut costs and bridge the divide."

Puhalski said morale is low among the members. Adding to the stress of less overtime and delays in mail, there is simply more package mail since the pandemic began. She said the volume of packages is "unbelievable." Prior to the changes, the members were working overtime to process and get those packages out to customers.

"We pride ourselves in getting mail out to the customer," said Puhalski. "That’s what we are, we get the mail out. And when you walk out of there and see First Class mail, packages, and letters left behind. It’s disheartening to those who work in the facility. It’s hard to swallow."

Puhalski said the busy season is approaching, between the holidays and a general election. She suggested customers to reach out to their congressional representatives and the postmaster general to express frustration with the mail delays.

This month, Senator Gary Peters, (D-Mich.), opened an investigation into the USPS in light of the changes. In a media update last week, he said he heard from "hundreds" of people experiencing a delay in their mail.

