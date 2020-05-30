Protests planned in West Michigan cities this weekend

Several protests have been planned in West Michigan cities following the death of George Floyd.

Protesters are rallying nation-wide following the death of George Floyd, who died in Minneapolis police custody.

In West Michigan, protests have been planned in several cities and they are expected to draw thousands. While some demonstrations in Minneapolis, Louisville and Detroit became violent, organizers of these events are planning peaceful marches and protests.

As these events are popping up across the state, Saturday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist issued a statement encouraging communities to provide areas for peaceful demonstrations.

"As Americans, this is one of the most challenging periods in our lifetimes. People in communities of color across the nation and right here in Michigan are feeling a sense of exhaustion and desperation. Communities are hurting, having felt that calls for equity, justice, safety, and opportunity have gone unheard for too long. We stand in solidarity with those who are seeking equitable justice for everyone in our state. We can’t live in a society and a country where our rights and our dignity are not equal for all. The First Amendment right to protest has never been more important, and in this moment when we are still battling a killer virus, it is crucial that those who choose to demonstrate do so peacefully, and in a way that follows social distancing guidelines to protect public health. Our administration is working closely with local elected officials, public safety, and faith, and youth leaders to encourage communities across the state to designate areas for peaceful demonstrations where people can make their voices heard. There will no doubt be more tough days ahead, but we must pull together and treat our fellow Michiganders with dignity, compassion, and humanity," the statement read.

Grand Rapids – Protesters will gather at Rosa Parks Circle at 6 p.m. Saturday for a silent march against police brutality. While details are limited, the event page details the goal of coming together safely and protesting injustices in the flawed justice system. According to the post, face coverings will be mandatory to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kalamazoo – At 6 p.m. Saturday, protesters are gathering at the intersection of Michigan Ave. and Kalamazoo Mall for an event called Justice for George. According to the event page, a march will start at 6:30 and end at 7. At 8 p.m., a candlelit vigil will be held to honor lives lost. “This is a peaceful demonstration showing our solidarity for Black PoC,” the event page reads. “This group is intended for discussion and organization.”

Kalamazoo – Protesters are gathering at noon Saturday at the front of the Kalamazoo Court House for an event called #BlackLivesMatter. The event will be a peaceful protest. The event page invites residents from cities within driving distance, such as Battle Creek, Grand Rapids and South Haven.

Holland - Two events were planned in Holland, one on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Centennial Park. The organizer planned this to be a peaceful demonstration to "get the word out." The other one is scheduled for Sunday evening in front of the courthouse on 8th Street.

Muskegon - Starting at 2 p.m. Sunday in front of the Muskegon County courthouse on Terrace Street. The organizers have emphasized this will be a peaceful demonstration to "(stand) in solidarity with those in the fight for Black lives in Minneapolis."

Former officer Derek Chauvin, who held down Floyd by his neck resulting in his death, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

