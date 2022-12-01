West Michigan radio host representing the country at Mrs. World Competition Saturday

The Mrs. World Competition kicks off in Las Vegas on Saturday — and we know who we'll be rooting for.

LAS VEGAS — The Mrs. World Competition kicks off in Las Vegas on Saturday — and one West Michigan contestant is pretty excited.

Jackie Blankenship, known on-air as Jackie Green, co-hosts a show 105.3 HOT FM. She was crowned as Mrs. America back in November.

Green is now back in Vegas for another competition. She is representing the entire United States while competing for the title of Mrs. World, which she says is an honor.

"The experience has been really cool, I've been meeting women from around the globe here in Vegas as we compete," Green explained.

"I've met Mrs. Uganda, Mrs. Russia, and I've just made all these different friendships with people I would've never been able to meet before."

The event will take place Saturday night and can be streamed here.

"I actually represented West Michigan at the local level, so it all starts there, in Michigan," she said, "Now, I represent the whole country."

