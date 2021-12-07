West Michigan schools close again Tuesday as threats continue

The districts cited threats of violence as a reason for the closures following the deadly shooting last week in Oxford.

MICHIGAN, USA — School districts in West Michigan are closing Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution” as threats continue to roll in.

Both Zeeland Public Schools and Grand Haven Area Public Schools are closed. The districts cited threats of violence as a reason for the closures following the deadly shooting last week in Oxford. Since the incident, threats have come in all over the state, causing days of closures for many schools.

In Grand Haven, threats have been circulating on the social media app Snapchat, according to a letter to community members. The closure includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals. The school says the district will remain closed as police continue to investigate the threats.

In Zeeland, local law enforcement is investigating reports of potential threats that have been circulating, according to the district. The closure includes all after-school events, activities and facility rentals. At this time, the high school Heather Jacob Schapp Communication Retreat will continue with additional security measures in place.

The shooting at Oxford High School in Oakland County killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher.

