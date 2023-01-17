'It's certainly a positive thing': Dozens of West Michigan school districts receive funding for new school resource officers

Lowell Area Schools plans to hire their new SRO for the upcoming school year.

LOWELL, Mich. — West Michigan school districts say they're getting new school resource officers, or SROs, after the state announced $25 million in security funding for education.

More than two dozen school districts in the area are getting part of the funding, and Lowell Area Schools plans to hire their new SRO for the upcoming school year.

"It's certainly a positive thing," Superintendent Nate Fowler says.

The district will now have two school resource officers.

"Primarily, one officer would have duties at the high school, one officer would have duties at the middle school, and that would be home base for each of those officers," Fowler says.

He adds that they would work together to support the elementary schools, as well.

"We're a large district, we cover 135 square miles," Fowler says. "And it's unique too, because we have schools that are within the City of Lowell, and we have schools that are out in a little bit further out."

He says when it comes to school security, there are multiple factors to consider, on top of being prepared for an emergency.

"It's relationships with students, it's relationships with families. But when we talk about school security, it's also relationships with our community resources," Fowler says.

Nearly 3,500 students are enrolled at Lowell Area Schools, and the district is receiving more than $176,000 in funding.

In Muskegon, Superintendent Matthew Cortez shared a statement, saying:

"The money is used to help create and fund a new School Resource Officer for our middle school. We are working in partnership with the City of Muskegon and Muskegon Police to make this a reality. The funding is designed for three years."

Over in Fennville, Superintendent Jim Greydanus also shared a statement, saying:

"We received the notice this morning and now we can take the next steps in finalizing a partnership agreement with a law enforcement agency. We hope to have an SRO in place for next school year."

And in Montague, Superintendent Jerry Johnson shared a statement, saying:

"The SRO will serve all four school buildings within the district, with their primary office at Montague High School. The SRO will look at fostering positive relationships among students, educators and law enforcement. The SRO officer will help to promote a positive school climate and act as an educator, teaching students and staff. Additionally, the SRO will advise on emergency preparedness crisis/incident management, promote crime prevention and intervention through environmental design, teach parents in the community, and act as an informal counselor to counsel and mentor students through formal and informal interactions.

The district is excited to add this proactive resource as many other districts already have. It will allow the district to enhance a partnership that already exists with Montague Police Department, Muskegon County Sheriff and Oceana County Sheriff."

Some of the districts in the area getting the most money are Allegan, Cedar Springs and North Muskegon public school districts, at around $190,000 each.

