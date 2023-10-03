St. Patrick's Day parades return to West Michigan

St. Patrick’s Day is still one week away, but you can celebrate early at the Grand Rapids and Holland parades this Saturday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — St. Patrick’s Day is still a week away, but you can celebrate early at the Grand Rapids and Holland St. Patrick’s Day parades.

Last year, the Grand Rapids parade was on a smaller scale—but this year, it's back in full force. More than 20 organizations will be there and everyone is welcome to celebrate the spirit of the Irish.

"I mean, it's a sight to behold and it's an inflation buster. It's free. I think it's overall a great family-friendly event to attend,” said Patrick Sullivan, treasurer for the Grand Rapids Irish Cultural Committee.

The parade is Saturday, March 11 in downtown Grand Rapids. It kicks off at 11 a.m. The parade route starts at the Grand Rapids Library on Library Street and ends at Calder Plaza.

Holland also celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Saturday. Its parade starts at noon at the 8th Street Marketplace and ends at the corner of 8th Street and College Avenue.

Irish dancers, bagpipers and kilt-wearers are just a few of the highlights.



Anyone wearing green can also participate. They're invited to carry Irish flags in the parade.

