West Michigan superintendents ask community to adhere to safety protocols to keep schools open

The letter was signed by 46 West Michigan superintendents.

A letter signed by 46 area superintendents was sent out to the West Michigan school community Tuesday. In the letter, the school leaders thanked the community for its continued patience, but also asked that health and safety protocols be taken seriously as COVID-19 cases rise across the state.

In the letter, the superintendents say the collective effort in schools alone to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is not enough. In recent days, numbers of positive cases have increased across Michigan.

“Health officials cite that the rise in cases is largely due to a lack of safe practices -- mainly distancing and mask wearing -- in social settings and community gatherings,” the letter reads. If cases continue to trend upwards, County Health Departments warn schools may be forced to implement additional restrictions to prevent continued infections.”

They said these restrictions could include cancellation or mitigation of extracurricular activities like athletics, band, choir or drama.

“As a worst case scenario, schools may be asked to shift to a distance learning instructional model either periodically or for an extended period of time until cases decline,” the letter continues.

To prevent this from happening, and to mitigate the overall spread of COVID-19, the superintendents asked that all social and community gatherings continue to adhere to health and safety protocols.

“We’ve worked too hard over the last several months to reverse course now,” the letter reads.

