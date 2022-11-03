Trailblazing women of West Michigan

These leaders made history when they rose to the top of their West Michigan institutions.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It’s Women’s History Month and we continue to celebrate the trailblazers in our own community making history every day.

Michelle LaJoye-Young, the Kent County Sheriff, and Philomena Mantella, President of Grand Valley State University, didn’t necessarily set out to make history, but they wanted to make an impact in the community and that’s exactly what they're doing.

LaJoye-Young has been with the department since 1989, was appointed sheriff in 2018 and elected to the position by voters in 2020.

“It's a big step to take on this mentorship with an entire department, department over 700 people, and knowing that I was responsible for their wellbeing, and their professionalism, and how well they could serve our community," LaJoye-Young said.

The sheriff says she first got involved in law enforcement to make a difference.

"I guess probably the biggest pressure that I feel on that is making sure that I am doing everything I can to lift others up and make them feel confident to continue to strive forward towards those leadership positions," LaJoye-Young said.

LaJoye-Young says while the past two years have posed their own challenges, she’s committed to not only public safety but also community outreach and building the cadet program.

“We've expanded our outreach efforts to really know the community, each portion of our community, and know what they're thinking about and how they're celebrating and what are their concerns," LaJoye-Young said.

In Allendale, as Grand Valley State University’s first female President, Philomena Mantella understands what it’s like to be the leader of a community.

“I think you have to lead from both your head and your heart," Mantella said.

In her three years at GVSU, she has overseen the expansion of the school’s programs.

“We've extended that to support adult learners who want to return with some new degrees that are really aligned for them,"Mantella said.

Mantella serves as a mentor to other young women. For them, she has this advice:

“Put diverse thinkers around you and when you're in a position, like president, sometimes you have to reach beyond your day to day life, to get people that will really push your thinking, really challenge your thinking," Mantella said.

The takeaway? Be confident and continue to strive for leadership positions like these history makers.

