West Michigan venue saves couple's wedding day in Hurricane Ian's path

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids couple was going to have their fairy-tale beach wedding in Florida, but an uninvited guest, Hurricane Ian crashed their big day.

The owner of a local wedding venue came to the last-minute rescue.

Lauren Scott and her fiance, Kingsley Amlalo were going to get married on Jacksonville Beach this Saturday.

"Monday. We looked at the weather and Hurricane Ian was coming to crash our day," said Scott.

The couple was devastated, to say the least.

"Not to mention we're not getting refunded for any of the things we previously paid for so what do we do?"

They sent out a blast inquiry to wedding venues in Grand Rapids to see if one had an opening.

The owner of Morenas Event Venue in Kentwood answered the distress call.

"She said, only thing is, my venue isn't even open yet."

"She said her wedding was set for Oct. 1. Oh, my eyes got really big then and I said, Oh that's the day of our gala," said Kim Goree, an event coordinator at the venue.

The venue canceled its own Grand Opening gala this Saturday to accommodate the couple's wedding.

"I just fell apart because she didn't know me at all. I asked, 'You would do something like that?' and she said, 'Yeah. It's my obligation to help you.'"

"That's Brittany's goal. She loves to make people happy. Brides, she here to let them not worry," said Goree.

The couple's family helped to pay for the wedding and the couple gained even more than what they were getting in Florida.

"We get to have close family come that wouldn't be able to come to Florida. It's beautiful and it's just...it's going to be a special, special day."

