NEWAYGO, Mich. — Military service and gardening don't have much in common.

One requires mental and physical toughness while the other asks for more of a gentle approach.

Anthony Ebenstein embodies all of these characteristics and much more.

He's the creator of Soldier Plants; a new venture that combines Michigan driftwood with exotic succulents and other warm-weather plants in simple arrangements.

Anthony Ebenstein on a Black Hawk helicopter

While Ebenstein acknowledges, "It's not the manliest hobby," he keeps up with it because of the unique challenges that come with tending to living things.

It's certainly not the same as fixing Black Hawk helicopters.

If you'd like more information, visit his Facebook page: Soldier Plants.

