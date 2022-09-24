West Michigan vets, families connect with resources at fair

Veterans of all ages were welcomed to a large collection of job and other vital resources in an event that had been previously been canceled due to COVID-19.

WYOMING, Mich. — More than 45 different companies and organizations took part in a fair that had been previously shuttered by the COVID-19 Pandemic, giving at least 50 veterans or family members help with job placement, education and other essential resources.

“Military families sometimes don't get those resources that they should know about,” said West Michigan Veterans Coalition operations manager Debra Unseld. “This is one of the ways that we can get it out there. And a bigger event allows for more of those resources to be there, so they can get it all in one shot.”

The event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Valley Armory. Unseld notes the assistance provided is more than job placement and help with education but helps prevent issues that tend to affect veterans.

“Knowing the individual family or the individual veteran allows us to kind of pinpoint what they need,” she said. “Mental health is a really big issue right now. And we want to make sure to catch that before it gets to the point where we're not getting them, you know, funeral arrangement resources -- and we don't want to do that, so even catching it before they become homeless, or before they lose their job, we have another job set for them. So it's still just those partnerships -- those coming together and making those military families a priority.”

One such organization included West Michigan Plumbers, Fitters and Service Trades Local Union No. 174, which makes a makes a point to train veterans.

“What a better resume than to serve the United States of America?” Asked Local Union No. 174 organizer Johnny Ortiz who explained their organization’s “Veterans In Piping” or VIP Program. “There is only one other organization that spends more money on training their members, and that's the United States military, so you can see why we go hand-in-hand with the Armed Forces, Local Union 174 United Association.”

During the fair, Army veteran and Michigan-native Jim “Doc” McCloughan was highlighted.

On July 31, 2017, McCloughan was a Medal of Honor recipient by President Donald Trump for his harrowing efforts. He said, regardless of what it is -- it’s important that to see his fellow soldiers receiving help.

“A little bit turns into a lot,” McCloughan said. “When you have the opportunity to do something that you love to do, or to be saved from a situation which many of the soldiers that come home and their families, they suffer also, and need some help financially, or they may need some help with some food or housing or whatever -- it's just great to see everybody hold out their hand and say, ‘Here, what can I do for you?’”

More information for the West Michigan Veterans Coalition can be found on their website.

