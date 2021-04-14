West Michigan Whitecaps selling a limited number of individual tickets

The team will play 24 home games throughout May and June.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced Wednesday that a very limited number of single game tickets will be sold is April for the first time in 12 months.

The team will play 24 home games throughout May and June. Tickets for the games go on sale Wednesday, April 21 at 10 a.m. Depending on game date, anywhere from a couple of hundred to a few hundred will be available.

“The demand for Whitecaps tickets has been growing especially since Major League Baseball started,” said Dan Morrison, VP of Sales. “We know West Michigan is ready for Whitecaps baseball. We’re grateful we have a few seats to offer for the first couple months of the summer and have no doubt they will be gone quickly.”

Tickets will be on sale here.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.