West Michigan Works! expands services for unemployed veterans

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's called the Veterans Networking Job Club (VNJC) and it's West Michigan Works! program to help veterans find jobs. Now that program is expanding.

According to West Michigan Works! it will include the seven-county region serviced by the the job finding agency. The counties are Allegan, Barry, Ionia, Kent, Montcalm, Muskegon and Ottawa.

VNJC now meets virtually because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is designed to help veterans connect with veteran-focused community organizations, other veterans and employers.

“This is a one-of-a-kind virtual networking opportunity for veterans highlighting the unique skills they possess and how their skills transfer to civilian employment,” said John Walker, business solutions representative at West Michigan Works! “The event allows veterans to engage with hiring managers and gain valuable career assistance, referrals and connections."

The job club occurs on the third Thursday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m. and is hosted on the Microsoft Teams™ platform. Individuals don’t need to have Teams to participate. Participants with internet access can connect by video on a computer or smartphone. Participants without Internet access can join by phone.

Employers participating this month include Metro Health – University of Michigan Health, Hutchinson Antivibration Systems, Superior Stone Products, Dean Transportation, Ritsema Associates, Skytron and Amphenol Borisch Technologies.

Interested veterans, employers and veteran-focused organizations can register online at VNJC.org.

