Hurricane Ian | Michigan natives riding out the storm

As the Category 4 storm continues its way through Florida, those from the Mitten state reflect on the impact made by Hurricane Ian.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the Category 4 storm barreling through Florida’s southwest region Wednesday afternoon, some Michigan natives have found themselves near the eye of Hurricane Ian’s path.

“It’s kind of indescribable,” said Kolten Allers in a phone call while staying with his grandfather-in-law in Englewood, a city 70 miles northwest of Cape Coral. “Very strong winds -- probably 150 mile an hour with 180 mile an hour gusts -- a lot of flooding and constant debris coming down the road in the backyard.”

Allers, who is originally from Big Rapids, has never encountered a hurricane before.

Though a mandatory evacuation had been announced for the area, he said the combination of both gas stations running out of fuel and traffic piling up. That's why he and his family chose to ride out the storm.

“We just didn't want to get caught in the middle of the storm,” he said. “We're getting a lot of water, but I think we're gonna be alright. Just mainly the road is flooding. But I think it's getting pushed further down the road. So we're not too concerned with (the storm surge).”

Though many did stay put, Floridians like Grand Rapids Fire Department Captain Bill Smith’s sister Debbie in Port Charlotte, a city about 50 miles southeast of Sarasota, made the decision to evacuate.

“I talked to her today,” Smith said, describing a phone call he had on his way back from a training session in Ann Arbor. “She knows that the power's out at her home in Port Charlotte, but she doesn't know the extent of the damage in the area as of yet. So they're just kind of waiting it out.”

Smith, who began his firefighting career in Tarpon Springs, FL in 1989, said a Category 4 hurricane is significant.

“It comes with a lot of wind and of course the storms that come off the bands that are moving onto the coast -- they can spawn tornadoes, a lot of lightning, of course, torrential rain and flooding,” Smith said. “You know people who are hunkered down in that area that didn't evacuate -- they can find themselves in a worse situation after the storm because of the flooding and not able to egress or access where they need to go.”

In contrast to Allers, Smith said damaging high waters is something at the forefront of his sister’s mind.

“That storm surge could absolutely devastate that entire neighborhood,” Smith said. “But what she has heard is that the in her area that the water made it to the top of the seawall, so hopefully she won't have any flooding to contend with, for her home. But we don't know about wind damage.”

Smith said the Grand Rapids Fire Department has six team members who are a part of Michigan Task Force One and are prepared to assist in life-saving efforts, should the aid be requested.

“I believe it is FEMA,” he said. “We're very proud to have them and they're eager to help in any way they can. And it's reciprocal.

“Anytime that we have an issue here. Of course, we will get outside help. If we were to have some sort of devastating weather event, you know that Grand Rapids would be receiving the help, too. So it's just part of that sharing of responsibility and taking care of the community.”

