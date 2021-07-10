West Michigan's first Cannabis Consumption event hosted in Muskegon

Halloweed was hosted by New Standard Park Place.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Smoke filled a tent behind the New Standard Park Place building as costumed cannabis lovers celebrated "Halloweed," the first open consumption event in the region.

The first attempt at hosting an open consumption event in Muskegon was canceled due to the pandemic. The second fell through because of insurance issues, but today it seemed the third time was the charm.

"I hope it normalizes it a little," said Haley Sanchez, a vendor who traveled from Lansing to sell products at the event. "It's honestly my favorite kind of event."

More than 200 tickets were sold prior to the start. The event was split into two parts, the afternoon chill out and the evening fire up, each featuring a different band. Along with food trucks and live music, the event featured activities like make your own apple bongs or puff-and-paint sessions.

"That's really exciting," said Roberta King, a state licensed marijuana event organizer. "You just cant do that anywhere, but you can do it here in Muskegon"

"This is not something we ever thought would be possible," one attendee said. "It's a feeling of freedom after not being able to do this for so many years."

An event like this must be hosted by someone licensed with the state as a marijuana event organizer, and they need to give at least three months of lead time when requesting a permit.

All of the consumption happened behind the New Standard Park Place building to make sure it wasn't visible from the road. No alcohol was allowed, nor were weapons or non service animals.

Organizers with Park Place say an event like this takes at least 4 months to plan. Today's event was hosted by new standard park place. Another cannabis consumption event in Muskegon, hosted by Michigrown is tentatively scheduled for June of next year.

