Grand Rapids hosts West Michigan's first Colombian festival

Paola Carlson came to the U.S. six years ago. Now, she has a successful business, and began a celebration of Colombian Culture in West Michigan.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Ionia Avenue was adorned in yellow, blue and red. The music could be heard blocks away as Colombian dance, culture, and art were on full display. The event was organized by Paola Carlson, owner of Pochis Sweet Designs and Colombian Café, who came to the US six years ago.

While there have been annual Latin American Festivals, Carlson says that they thought to bring a Colombian Independence celebration to West Michigan, for their culture to be enjoyed by everyone.

"We may be making every year celebration for every Colombian people and every American and every person coming, looking at our culture, or food, or music, or artisan. It is something different."

Carlson received an official proclamation from Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss commemorating the city's first Colombian Festival and celebration of Colombian Independence. Bliss also commemorated Carlson growing her business from a small hobby to importing her products to all 258 Meijer stores.

Maria Schaefer came from Holland to attend the festival and was dancing to the beat.

"I'm from Colombia. And this means a lot to me. It just says bringing Colombia to the United States and I'm having a lot of fun, there's great music, great food!"

Sandra Robles performed during the event and said the event was the largest gathering of Colombians she has seen since coming to Grand Rapids 17 years ago.

Schaefer also believes the event will only grow in the years to come.

"I think as more people get to know about it, they're going to come and I think people even outside of Grand Rapids are gonna find out about this and I think it's gonna get bigger and bigger."

"It's just Colombian flavor, so I love it."

Colombia declared its independence from Spain on July 20, 1810.

The event concluded at 10 p.m. on Saturday. Pochis Sweet Designs - Colombian Restaurant and Café is located at 44 Ionia Ave SW in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.