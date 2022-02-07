'Donut Days' return to West Olive this weekend

Visitors can pull up and order right from their car. Reenders Blueberry Farm will also have frozen blueberries, jams and syrups available.

WEST OLIVE, Mich. — A longtime family-owned blueberry farm along the Lakeshore is hosting a weekend to feature their famous donuts!

This weekend, Donut Days at Reenders Blueberry Farms is back! On Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12, the farm will host a drive-thru event to feature their beloved blueberry donuts. They will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their farm at 9981 W Olive Rd in West Olive.

Visitors can pull up and order right from their car. The farm will also have frozen blueberries, jams and syrups available.

In a Facebook video on Wednesday, Chad Reenders said that the return of Donut Days is partially to help West Michiganders warm up with the freezing weather continuing in the region.

"You can have a delicious blueberry donut right here from the farm," he said. "So it's been a while since we've seen you all, and we thought this is a great opportunity to get out of the house and get a warm blueberry donut."

Donut Days were last held at Reenders Blueberry Farm in April 2021.

Reenders Blueberry Farms has been family-owned and operated since 1956. With 12 different varieties of blueberries, they have over 800 acres of blueberry plants.

For more information on the event, click here. To stay up to date with Reenders Blueberry Farm, check out their Facebook page.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.