West Ottawa football player in critical condition after Tuesday crash

16-year-old Sam Smalldon is in stable but critical condition after a car crash earlier this week. A GoFundMe has already raised nearly $15,000.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Ottawa varsity football player is in stable but critical condition after losing control of his car and hitting multiple trees earlier this week.

Friends and family have identified the young man as 16-year-old Sam Smalldon, a junior wide receiver.

Police say he was driving on Riley Street near 160th Avenue in Park Township Tuesday night when he lost control of his vehicle and hit several trees.

His GoFundMe says he was unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to DeVos Children's Hospital via AeroMed. Along with scrapes and bruises, the GoFundMe says Sam suffered multiple skull fractures, two brain bleeds, bruised lungs and broken bones. He has gone under two surgeries so far.

The GoFundMe says Sam is a kind person and loved by many in the community.

"Sam is such a kind-hearted and sweet kid. He is heavily involved in West Ottawa varsity football as a wide receiver. He loves to hang out with his friends and play spike ball at the beach," the post reads. "He loves working for his older brother Drew at Freedom Boat Club, and he spent most of his summer there! Sam is loved by so many, and he has the most amazing support system!"

The GoFundMe has already raised nearly $15,000. If you are interesting in helping, the GoFundMe can be found here.

