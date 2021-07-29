West Ottawa High School off lockdown after reports of person with weapon

The lockdown has been lifted for both buildings and police say there is no additional threat to the public.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — West Ottawa High School was put on lockdown Thursday morning after police received reports of a subject with a weapon on campus. The kind of weapon has not been specified.

Police say the call came in around 8:20 a.m., at which time both the North and South buildings of the school were put on lockdown while police units conducted a search.

Police verified that the subject left the school and has been found at a home nearby. He is currently being interviewed by investigators.

The lockdown has been lifted for both buildings and police say there is no additional threat to the public. Investigation into the incident is ongoing and police are working to determine if there are applicable criminal charges.

