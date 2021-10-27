West Ottawa High School placed on brief shelter in place, no credible threat found

The Shelter in Place was lifted just before 1 p.m. and activities at the school have resumed as normal.

An online threat put West Ottawa High School in a brief "shelter in place" Wednesday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to the school just before noon on reports of an internet threat.

Investigation at the school determined the internet post was a non-credible threat that has been circulating online throughout multiple states.

Police say there is no threat or danger to staff or students at the school.

The Shelter in Place was lifted just before 1 p.m. and activities at the school have resumed as normal.

