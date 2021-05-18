West Ottawa Public Schools introduces new virtual learning academy

The West Ottawa Virtual Academy (WOVA) is now open for enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year.

HOLLAND, Mich — A new, full-time virtual school option will soon be available for K-12 students in the West Ottawa Public Schools District.

The district’s Board of Education announced Monday that it approved the West Ottawa Virtual Academy (WOVA), which is now open for enrollment for the 2021-22 academic year.

“During the 2020-21 school year, we saw nearly 800 students select our virtual learning option, and we know many of those students would like to continue to pursue their education online,” said Superintendent Tim Bearden. “At West Ottawa Public Schools, it is our priority to meet families where they are—and many of them are online.”

According to the district, WOVA classes will parallel those offered in-person, apart from elective classes that require in-person attendance, like music and woodworking, as well as certain programs supporting students with special needs.

The curriculum for WOVA was created by district teachers and staff, and students will use Canvas as their learning management system. WOVA students will still be allowed to participate in district extracurricular activities.

Elaine Stiefel, M.A., Ed., Director of Instructional Technology & Virtual Learning, is leading WOVA.

“Online learning is a viable option for many families, for a variety of reasons,” said Stiefel. “By offering this option, we can allow our families to choose what works best for them. This is a monumental moment of transformation for our district, and we look forward to continuing to serve as educational leaders in our community.”

More information on WOVA can be found here.

