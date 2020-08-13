West Side Christian School building outdoor classrooms

As parents and teachers prepare to go back to class, one school on the west side of the city is re-imagining its campus for outdoor learning

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - As the calls for outdoor classrooms grow, West Side Christian School in Grand Rapids is preparing to utilize its outdoor spaces to accommodate students in all grade levels to an outdoor learning environment.

"There are existing outdoor classrooms we call them 'playscapes,' they have been utilized for early childhood and kindergarten, but now with back to school we’re excited to ramp up their usage," says Director of Nature-based/Outdoor Education, Janet Staal. "We are wearing masks inside, but under the masks teachers are saying I’m excited to go back to school!"

ABC News reports that school districts across the nation are examining the possibility of holding classes outside over growing concerns about poorly ventilated classrooms.

Outdoor classroom settings is something that students at West Side Christian School have experienced for years, and now in this current COVID-19 environment, it will happen even more.

"It interweaves into everything we do whether it's in math, science or in our bible we do take some of those classes outside," says Head of West Side Christian School, An Kurosu.

Below are the guidelines for wearing a mask in outdoor and indoor settings according to West Side Christian School:

Students will NOT be required to wear masks outside if:

they are in their cohorts (with their own class)

social distancing is in place. If students cannot social distance outside (i.e. a group work exercise), they would need to wear a mask for that time

Inside, we will be following state guidelines:

Early Childhood students: facial coverings are NOT required in the classroom.

Elementary (K-5) students: We recommend our students in K-5 wear masks in the classroom (families can make this decision for their child)

Middle School students: Facial coverings MUST be worn in the classrooms by all middle school students.

All preK-8 students must wear facial coverings in hallways, common areas, and bus.

All staff is required to wear facial coverings at all times, unless eating or outside.

Students/staff who cannot medically tolerate a mask will be exempt (must provide documentation from a healthcare professional)

We have arranged our school day so that students will be kept within their own cohorts and not mingling with other classes as much as possible. During recess, for example, we have zoned off the school grounds so students can remain with their own class and not have to wear masks.

West Side Christian School is still enrolling students for available spots in preschool and kindergarten classes. Contact the school here. They also offer a day care service.

On campus classes begin on August 25.

