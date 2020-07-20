Westbound I-96 reopened after morning crash

Westbound I-96 was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash, but the freeway is now open.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Westbound I-96 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Monday morning.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Rockford Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on westbound I-96 near Cascade Road at approximately 7:58 a.m.

Westbound I-96 was closed for about two hours while troopers investigated the crash, but the freeway is now open.

Police said preliminary investigation shows that a Toyota Camry struck the back end of a large trailer being moved by a Chevrolet Silverado.

The Toyota Camry was being driven by a 60-year-old male from Comstock Park, who had to be extracted from the vehicle. He was then transported to Spectrum-Butterworth Hospital for treatment and is now listed in stable condition.

The 63-year-old driver of the Chevrolet Silverado was uninjured.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE: