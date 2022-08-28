Western Michigan University student dead after hit and run; 22-year-old arrested

The victim has been identified as Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois. She was a student at Western Michigan University.

KALAMAZOO, Michigan — A young woman is dead after a car hit her and drove away early Saturday morning in Kalamazoo, police say.

The victim has been identified as Kaylee Gansberg, 21, from Lisle, Illinois. She was a student at Western Michigan University.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue.

Police found Gansberg injured in the street when they arrived. The suspect was gone.

Officers provided medical attention to Gansberg and transported her to a nearby hospital. She passed away around noon on Sunday.

Police later found the driver, a 22-year-old from Kalamazoo, at a home in the city. They believe the suspect was driving under the influence of alcohol.

The suspect was arrested and is lodged at Kalamazoo County Jail.

