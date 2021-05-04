What does it take to turn a News Anchor into a Dutch Dancer?

It's Jay Plyburn's first Tulip Time so we had to make sure he got a lesson!

Due to COVID-19 restrictions there aren't any scheduled Dutch Dance group performances during this year's Tulip Time, but with Jay Plyburn's love for dancing we simply couldn't let his first festival go by without teaching him about one of the most revered parts of Tulip Time...Dutch Dancing!

So what does is take to turn a news anchor into a Dutch Dancer?

You start with the costume. Add lots of pairs of socks.

"Let's see...how many do I have on? One, two, three, four..." counted Jay.

A pair of fine wooden shoes.

"Oh yeah I think that is good," he said as he tried the wooden shoes on for the first time.

An eager student.

"Let's do this," he said with enthusiasm.

A patient instructor.

"We are going to start with the classic brush hops," said Josie Cheney, the West Ottawa High School Dutch Dance Director.

And that classic music.

Jay nailed the brush hops and had no trouble at all with the high kicks. I think it's safe to say a Dutch Dancer has been born.

"Not too bad!" he exclaimed with pride.

Jay caught the Klompen bug.

"I think I need some of these," he said about the shoes. "This wouldn't feel right without these hand carved wooden shoes. And I assume you can buy them somewhere?" he asked Josie.

"Yes, hand carved to fit you," said Josie.

"Great I wear 10.5!"

Special thanks to Josie Cheney who runs the Dutch Dance Program at West Ottawa High School; thank you for being our instructor!

To learn much more about Tulip Time and this year's schedule, visit the festival's website.

