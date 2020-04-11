As votes continue to get counted, here is were things stand in Michigan

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by a narrow margin of only 1% in Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — As tight election results are coming in throughout the United States, heads are turning toward Michigan as a major swing state.

Currently, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by about 2% in the national election. And while that race is close, the one in Michigan is even closer.

What is the status of the Michigan presidential race?

As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, Biden is leading Trump by a narrow margin of only 1% in Michigan. Here are the most up-to-date numbers:

Biden: 2,622,108

Trump: 2,576,727

So far, 95% of Michigan’s precincts have reported their unofficial vote count. However, according to Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, a handful of the state’s largest jurisdictions – including Detroit and Grand Rapids – are still counting ballots. Areas like Detroit are historically blue, which could have a large impact on Michigan’s presidential race.

How many votes are left to be counted and where?

During an 11 a.m. news conference Wednesday, Benson said just over 100,000 ballots still needed to be counted in Michigan.

While 95% of Michigan’s precincts have reported, a handful of state’s largest jurisdictions are still counting ballots. Specifically, Benson said Detroit, Grand Rapids, Flint, Kalamazoo and some smaller jurisdictions are still tabulating. Out of the 100,000 uncounted ballots, Benson said a majority are absentee.

Crazy being here watching absentee ballots being processed while the world waits @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/Gcsf3kvfsR — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) November 4, 2020

When may we know the results of the Michigan presidential race?

With a record number of absentee ballots, the state has warned that results may not be finalized until Friday.

However, Benson said Tuesday evening that the increased number of high-speed tabulators across precincts has increased their efficiency and that a fuller picture of Michigan’s election results would likely be known Wednesday evening.

During her press conference Tuesday morning, Benson reiterated this idea, saying that she expects to have results reported from Flint “very soon,” from Detroit in “just a few hours,” and from Grand Rapids “later today.”

However, the Trump campaign announced Wednesday that it has filed a suit in Michigan to halt the vote count, claiming it was denied access to observed opening of ballots.

Trump campaign files suit in Michigan to halt vote count, claiming it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Bill Stepien issued the following statement:

“As votes in Michigan continue to be counted, the presidential race in the state remains extremely tight as we always knew it would be. President Trump’s campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law. We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access. President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else.”

It is unknown at this time how this move could impact the time it takes to get Michigan's ballots counted.

