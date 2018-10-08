Here is a list of a few of the things happening this weekend in West Michigan!

The Vintage Blueberry Festival in Grandville starts Friday (August 10, 2018) at 4 pm. There will be live bands, an outdoor showing of The Greatest Showman, classic car show, vintage tractors and vintage vendors.

The 13th Annual Dogarama in downtown Zeeland starts on Friday at 5 pm. Events include the Ultimate Air Dogs, contests like cutest puppy, happiest dog, best trick, master-dog look alike, most unique dog name and a lot more. There are prizes for each contest. This is an event for everyone!

Sugarland will be at Van Andel tonight at 7. Tickets are still available.

This band is best known for songs like "Babe" and "Stay."

The Grand Rapids Hispanic Festival is another event happening this weekend. It is a three day free event at Calder Plaza. The festival features food, singers, dancers and a lot more!

The Cowpie Music Festival is held every second weekend in August on Shagbark Farm. Shagbark is a working cattle farm. This is a family friendly event with music, workshops for all ages and interests, a Pasture Market filled with artisans and a gourmet food court.

Bags, Brews and Barbecues corn hole tournament. It's at the Downtown Market, $25 a person, $50 a team. Each player gets a Market Gift Certificate for signing up, there is a guaranteed payout of over $800 in cash prizes. Registration closes at noon on Saturday (August 11, 2018) and bags fly at 1.

© 2018 WZZM