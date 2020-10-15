How Long Until Snow Could Return to West Michigan?

With temperatures falling we know it's only a matter of time before flakes start falling as well. Meteorologist Michael Behrens tells us when this usually happens!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Heading deeper and deeper into fall means we know several things for certain. The nights will get longer, the temperatures will get colder, and sadly, the number of days between now and our first snowfall of the year will get smaller.

The good news is there is no snow in our immediate forecast, but the bad news is that we have already passed the time of year when it would be shocking to see our first measurable snowfall.

So just when will that first snowfall arrive?

Let's dig into the numbers.

In Grand Rapids it is not uncommon to at least pick up a trace of snowfall by October 26th each year. This has come as early as September in some years.

Measurable snowfall usually holds off until November, with more than an inch holding off until November 18th on average.

That being said, both of these could occur in October without being a shock. In fact we have already passed the date where either of these events would set a record.

Average first measurable snowfalls in Muskegon happen around November 14th, and in Kalamazoo on November 16th. Warm lake water near Muskegon and a more southerly position for Kalamazoo push their first snowfall dates further back than in Grand Rapids.

The good news for all locations is a more impactful snowfall, three inches or more, usually will hold off until the very end of November or into December.

Expanding to the rest of West Michigan, there is no location in our viewing area where data is tracked that reports an average snowfall later than November 18th, though on occasion first snowfalls can go well into the later months of winter.

Muskegon, for example, had a first snowfall as late as February 1st in 1932.

As for the early birds, records show South Haven reported a first snowfall on August 20th 1914, and Hart on September 3 of 1934.

Well now that we know the averages, what can we expect for this winter?

We are heading into a winter with a La Niña pattern looking very likely to last through the winter months. In general this means a snowier and colder winter for West Michigan.

In fact, 2 of the top 3 snowiest winters (December-February) in Grand Rapids happened during La Niña years. The snowiest of all time for this period happened during a neutral year.

NOAA is set to release their winter season outlook tomorrow, Thursday 10/15/2020, and that should give us a better picture of what to expect in the coming months.

We will be breaking down this outlook tomorrow evening on 13 On Your Side, and of course we will have you covered all winter long no matter what the season brings!

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

Follow me on social media! Facebook Meteorologist Michael Behrens, Twitter @MikeBehrensWX, and Instagram @MikeBehrensWX.

Email me at: MBehrens@13OnYourSide.com

Have a 30-second video or still photo to share? We'd love to share it with everyone! Email your image to Weather@13OnYourSide.com or post it to our 13OnYourSide Facebook Page

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.