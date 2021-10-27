When will it snow in West Michigan?

With temperatures falling, and November closing in, we know snowfall can't be too far off for West Michigan. Meteorologist Michael Behrens breaks down when.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Now that the fall temperatures have firmly settled into West Michigan, our minds are starting to think about the long winter season that is just around the corner. A staple of winters in West Michigan is of course the snowfall, but how soon can we expect those first flakes?

Believe it or not, our forecast actually has some small chances for flakes to mix in with rainfall before the end of the 10 day forecast! You can see the latest outlook below.

It may feel too soon to many of us, however, it is important to note that snow in the next week or two is normal for our neck of the woods!

Grand Rapids will average a trace of snowfall by October 26th, measurable snowfall by November 6th and our first inch or more by November 21.

Expanding our outlook to the rest of the region, we all average a measurable snowfall by mid-November, with the final week or two of the month brining our first inch or higher snowfall.

The wrinkle to our forecast this year, just like last year, is that we are again experiencing a La Niña pattern as we head into the winter months. This will usually mean a wetter than average winter, but can also mean warmer temperatures and more rain.

As a point of comparison, some of our snowiest winters and some of our least snowy have both come during La Niña years, it all depends on how far south that cold air can push.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

