The secret is out! Where you can see the Beyond Van Gogh exhibit in GR

The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and uses projections to make visitors part of the masterpieces.
Credit: Beyond Van Gogh

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We now know when and where the "Beyond Van Gogh" exhibit will be when it comes to Grand Rapids.

According to an email sent to those who pre-registered for tickets, the exhibit will open June 14 at the DeVos Place.

The immersive experience features more than 300 of Vincent Van Gogh's iconic artworks and uses projections to make visitors part of the masterpieces.

After completing a successful run last year in Detroit, the exhibit is coming here. The exhibit has sold more than 3 million tickets worldwide. 

