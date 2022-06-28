Whitecaps to celebrate 11 millionth fan at Wednesday's game in a big way

The lucky guest will get a gift card for $1,111 they can use at the ballpark, undated tickets to use whenever they want, a jersey and a cap.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — If you haven't been out to LMCU Ballpark to see the Whitecaps play this year, Wednesday might be a good day to do it.

The team is preparing to welcome their 11 millionth fan.

That person will get a gift card for $1,111 they can use at LMCU Ballpark. They'll also get undated tickets they can use whenever they want, an authentic Whitecaps jersey with the number 11 on it and a ball cap.

They may even be honored by throwing the first pitch of the game.

Staff members say it's a way to thank a fan base that has helped them break minor league attendance records.

"It's a big deal to our fans into West Michigan to remember that this is a great place for West Michigan to go hang out and a lot of people come out in the summer so the the celebration is communal," said Steve VanWagoner, Whitecaps Director of Marketing and Media Relations.

"Eleven million people coming through the gates over a span of 27 seasons is a big deal and not only to us, but to our fans. It's all of West Michigan," VanWagoner added.

Wednesday's game starts at 6:35 p.m. Staff members say they're pretty close to the 11 million mark, so whoever the lucky fan is will probably be someone who arrives early.

You can purchase tickets for the game here.

