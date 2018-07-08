WHITEHALL, Mich. - Muskegon County's largest employer, Arconic, is expanding and adding jobs in Whitehall.

Arconic will need around 45 additional employees once the expansion at its aerospace engine parts facility in Whitehall is finished in 2020.

The company is investing $100 million in the Whitehall site and another in Tennessee. Arconic says the expansions are necessary to increase the production of aerospace engine components.

The city of Whitehall plans to make road improvements near the plant and is offering the company tax abatements for 12 years.

