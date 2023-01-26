Large family thanks Whitehall business for free 'new to them' van

Nicholas Lascari said he learned about the Viking Garage van giveaway from 13 ON YOUR SIDE. He's thankful for a reliable vehicle for his entire blended family.

Example video title will go here for this video

WHITEHALL, Mich. — After putting a callout for submissions for someone in the community who could use a new ride, The Viking Garage in Whitehall selected their winner.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first brought you details of the giveaway just before the New Year, and earlier this week, the auto repair shop announced Nicholas Lascari would take home the keys to the minivan.

"I believe we have a duty to better our community if we get a chance to," said Charlie Mero, owner of The Viking Garage.

Lascari said his car recently died on US 31, and he made a lamenting post on Facebook asking "why can't you just buy a $500 car anymore to get you by."

A friend saw the 13 ON YOUR SIDE story about the giveaway and encouraged Lascari to enter the giveaway.

His previous car was a Dodge Durango, and those seven seats helped transport his blended family of eight.

In the meantime, a former colleague of Lascari saw his Facebook post and loaned him a car so he could make it to work as well as shuttle his family around.

Inside that loaner five-seat car is actually where Lascari learned he'd soon be behind the wheel of a new ride.

Lascari is now the proud new owner of a navy Chrysler Town & Country thanks to the generosity of The Viking Garage.

"It's gonna mean being able to go do stuff together as a family. Anything more than a half hour away taking two cars with you know... the gas prices these days. It's impossible when you're trying to raise a family," Lascari said.

I apparently do not have permission to do a live video through my business page but here is a video of the drawing! Congratulations to Nicholas Lascari!!! Posted by The Viking Garage on Saturday, January 21, 2023

The shop's owner said he hopes to make this giveaway an annual event.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.