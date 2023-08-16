Two men found dead inside RV parked behind auto parts store in Whitehall

Michigan State Police detectives suspect drug use may be a factor in their deaths.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking into the deaths of two men found inside an RV parked behind an auto parts store in Whitehall Wednesday afternoon.

Troopers from the Grand Rapids post responded to a call at a business on Colby Street.

They said evidence found at the scene leads them to believe drug use may have been a factor in their deaths.

Authorities said there is no threat to the public, and the investigation is ongoing.

