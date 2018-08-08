MONTAGUE, Mich. - A group of community members in Whitehall and Montague are working together to make boating safer in their communities.

In July, they added a life jacket loaner station to the Montague boat ramp on White Lake. The station offers life jackets in child, youth and adult sizes -- free of charge.

Group works to add life jacket loaner station at the Montague boat ramp. More in the news tonight. @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/QNOAOdUmE1 — Jon Mills (@JonMills20) August 8, 2018

Members of the White Lake Association say the jackets are already being used and they believe, if used, the jackets will save lives.

"We know they are going out and we know they are coming back in," said Dave Hays with the White Lake Association. "On one particular Saturday, three went out in the morning, two went out in the afternoon. By the end of the day all five were returned."

All Muskegon County beaches have life jacket loaner stations for swimmers. This is the first in the area offering life jackets for boaters.

