Whitehall hopes to 'create a destination' when state approves social district

The Whitehall City Council narrowly approved a social district and commons area in October, but the city still needs to work out the details with the state.

WHITEHALL, Mich. — Steve Salter believes as mayor, he should be one of Whitehall's biggest cheerleaders. That's why he's excited about a social district and commons that will be coming to the city soon.

"I think it's going to create a destination," he said.

"People are obviously interested in good food, good craft beer, and beautiful nature sites. This is going to be a place where you can enjoy a craft beer or a cocktail, while you enjoy all of this," Salter said as he gestured toward White Lake.

The Whitehall City Council, by a narrow 4-3 vote, approved an ordinance in October that would create the social district and commons. The social district would cover most of downtown, from E. Hanson Street to E. Spring Street, and from Lake Street to an alley between Livingston and Division.

The commons would be centered around a fire pit behind Fetch Brewing Company on top of a hill that overlooks the lake. That fire pit was dedicated in July with financial support from the Montague Whitehall Rotary Club.

At this point, Salter says the city still needs to work out the regulations with the state liquor control commission and receive approval from that board. He believes that could come as early as mid-winter, and if it does, then the city could have the necessary signage for the social district made by spring.

"I think it's going to be good for the community," Salter said.

In the meantime, the fire pit gets lit each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and people are welcome to come out and enjoy the view while they wait for details on the social district to be hammered out.

